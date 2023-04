WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews in Warren are looking into what caused a fire on Friday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at a home on the 400 block of Porter Street Northeast.

Crews entered the home and began putting out the fire on multiple floors. The fire extended into the home’s attic. Crews were on the scene for around two hours.

No one was injured.

Officials are investigating the cause.