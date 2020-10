E. South Range Road in Springfield Township is closed between Woodworth and Beard roads

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire has closed a portion of a road in southern Mahoning County.

The fire was at a house in the 1300 block of E. South Range Rd. in Springfield Township.

E. South Range Road is closed between Woodworth and Beard roads.

Firefighters were able to put it out, but there is a lot of smoke damage.

We will bring you more updates when we have them.

