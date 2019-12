BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire investigators in Boardman are trying to figure out what sparked a living room fire Christmas morning.

It happened at a home on Brainard Drive at around 7 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke and fire was showing from the back of the house.

They were able to put it out quickly and contain the damage to the living room, but Capt. Will Ferrando says all the family’s gifts under the tree were destroyed.