LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Roads are closed for a fire that fully engulfed a house in Liberty earlier.

It’s on the 1600 block of Lincoln St. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the house was fully engulfed. The house was occupied, but the people inside were evacuated.

Belmont Avenue, near Tibbets Wick Road, is closed for down power lines.

ODOT also had to shut down power in the area.

Dispatch says no one was injured in the fire.

