NEWTON FALLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A Newton Falls home was destroyed by fire Saturday.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Newton Drive.

When crews arrived on scene it was fully engulfed. Firefighters from Warren Township, Lake Milton and Lordstown responded.

The flames were going through the roof, with heavy smoke billowing.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District Interim Fire Chief Donald Byrd said a woman died in the fire.

The woman was estimated to be around 68-70 years old and was on home oxygen.

The State Fire Marshals office was called to investigate.