WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday night that completely destroyed a house.

It happened on Freeman Street near Mahoning Avenue in Warren just before 11 p.m.

Warren fire department said the house was a total loss. The house was occupied but fire fighters were able to get everyone out with no injuries.

The Red Cross is working to relocate the people inside.

Warren fire department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating. They say it’s unclear if the fire was arson.