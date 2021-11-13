House destroyed by fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house on Youngstown’s South Side was destroyed by fire overnight.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the person living there came home to find the house on fire.

When crews got to Hilton Avenue, the smoke was low to the ground making it hard for them to find the house. They sent firefighters to the other side of the home to help.

Youngstown firefighters say they believe the fire started in the basement where a space heater had been running for a while.

Crews fought the flames in the front and back of the house.

No one was hurt, but the house is a complete loss.