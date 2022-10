YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured early Thursday after a vacant house burned to the ground on the North Side.

Reports said flames were already shooting out of the roof of 717 Fairgreen Ave. when the first fire crews arrived about 4:35 a.m.

Firefighters let the house burn to the ground and protected two adjacent homes, including one that is vacant.

Reports said emergency demolition forms were filled out for the home that was destroyed and for the vacant home beside it.