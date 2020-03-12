House destroyed by fire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was destroyed by fire Thursday in Warren.

Crews were called just after 6 a.m. to the house in the 600 block of Lener Ave. SW.

“It was called in by a neighbor. The neighbor was notified by somebody knocking on his door and told him to move his cars out of the way because the house next door was on fire,” said Lt. Todd Garland.

Garland said the house was a rental property but was empty at the time of the fire. The tenants had moved out a few weeks ago.

No injuries were reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation.