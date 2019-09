A house was damaged by fire late Sunday on the city's south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was damaged by fire late Sunday on the city’s south side.

Crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of Glenaven Avenue, off of Oak Hill Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the house and spread quickly.

The gas and electric companies were called in to shut off utilities to the house.

It’s not clear if anyone was living in the home.

More information is expected to be released later Monday when fire investigators come in.