POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one dog has died following a fire Friday at a Poland Township home that has prompted a response from several fire departments.

Crews arrived around 9 a.m. to a home on the 2300 block of Shetland Lane to find a heavy fire and quickly put in a call for mutual aid.

Crews worked together to get the fire under control.

No one has been injured, but a dog in the house has died. The homeowner has been walking around with the dog wrapped in a blanket.

Fire chief Connor O’Hallorhan said it is too early to tell where the fire started or why it spiraled to the point that mutual aid was needed. He said the initial call was for a fire alarm.

“When firefighters arrived, the fire was already fully involved but an addition was put on the house some time ago and hampered their ability to get inside and fight the fire, which allowed the flames to spread. That, in turn, promoted the call for help from other departments,” O’Hallorhan said.