Crews called about 6:40 a.m. to a 2377 Cherry Hill Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after a fire broke out early Sunday morning on the west side of Youngstown.

Crews called about 6:40 a.m. to 2377 Cherry Hill Ave. home and found smoke coming from the back of the house. Reports said the fire started on a balcony.

Damage is listed at $6,100. There were no injuries.