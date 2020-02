Crews were called about 12:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house that looked as though someone was trying to fix it up was damaged by fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames before much damage was done to the inside of the house.

The house was empty and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.