House damaged by fire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone inside a house in Warren is okay after flames tore through the structure.

Crews were called to the house in the 100 block of Comstock Ave. NE early early Friday evening.

The fire was in one of the bedrooms, and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout.

No injuries were reported.

A cause is being investigated.

