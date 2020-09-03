House damaged by fire in Vienna

A house was damaged by fire Wednesday in Vienna Township.

Crews were called just after 4:30 p.m. to a house on the 3500 block of Warren-Sharon Road.

It took firefighters only about 20 minutes to control the flames. Most of the damage was contained to the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

