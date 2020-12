Firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of S. Darby Rd.

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews worked late Friday afternoon to control a fire at a house in Hermitage.

Investigators say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home.

At this point, we believe no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

