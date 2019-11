Crews worked to control a fire at a house in East Lackawannock Township

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Crews worked to control a fire Monday at a house in East Lackawannock Township.

Flames broke out about 6:40 a.m. at a house along Mercer-New Willmington Road (Route 158).

Flames were showing when crews arrived.

Everyone in the house got out safely, according to dispatchers.

Crews were called in from neighboring departments to help battle the fire.

