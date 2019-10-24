House damaged by fire in Champion

An early morning fire Thursday in Champion nearly destroyed a home.

Firefighters were called just after 3:45 a.m. to a house in the 2100 block of High Street, off of Mahoning Avenue.

A couple and their two dogs were able to get out of the house safely. The homeowner said smoke alarms in the home woke them up.

One of the victims suffered an injury to their arm but didn’t want treated for it.

Flames tore through the inside of the house and charred black siding is what’s left of most of the outside.

The cause is under investigation.