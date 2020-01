A police officer was driving by and saw smoke coming from the house

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A fire broke out at a house in Farrell.

Crews were called to a home on Sharon New Castle Road shortly before 2 a.m. A police officer was driving by and saw smoke coming from the house.

The owner lives next door and said the house is currently vacant as it’s being remodeled. He said the fire started with the furnace and burned through the kitchen floor.

No one was hurt.