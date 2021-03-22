House, cars damaged after Youngstown house shot up early Sunday

No one was injured but police found casings from four different weapons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found casings from four different weapons early Sunday morning after a house on the East Side of Youngstown was damaged by gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting that also damaged four cars in the driveway.

Police were called about 1:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue, and when they arrived, a woman there told officers she was awakened by gunfire.

Three teen children were in the home, but they were not hurt.

Police found bullet holes in the living room and bedroom as well as four cars parked outside.

In the street, officers found casings from 9mm and .40-caliber and 7.62mm and 5.56mm semiautomatic rifles, the type of ammunition commonly used in AK-47 and AR-15 rifles, respectively.

It is the eighth time this year and fifth time this month semiautomatic rifles have been used during a shooting.