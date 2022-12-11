LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire.

It happened on West Market Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When responders got there, the house was fully burnt to the ground.

The fire was put out and a bulldozer was called to clear the scene just before 5 a.m. The house was empty and no injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshall will be investigating and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Neighbors said the owner just bought the house and was fixing it up. They say he left around 11:30 p.m. last night.

A neighbor’s house was also slightly damaged in the fire.