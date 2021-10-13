Hot market and value collide when it comes to buying vehicles

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Have you tried to buy a car recently? Prices are up and selection is limited. It’s frustrating for buyers and dealers.

Every driver’s desire is a shiny new car. Welsh Motors has some new F-150s on its lot and some new SUVs, but this could be the most trying time in the company’s 80-plus years.

“It’s really different right now with the shortage of vehicles. We’re traveling further to get stuff, trying to find different ways to get vehicles,” said General Manager Josh Deesing.

Welsh Motors has been getting new vehicles from other Ford dealers across the nation, none from the factory. They weren’t selling in places like Virginia, Tennessee, Texas and Florida, so Welsh got them to sell here.

“We’re just really trying to find any avenue we can to get new cars to fill our lot during the shortage,” Deesing said.

Ford is encouraging dealers to take orders for new cars. Drivers can spec out their vehicles, sign a buyer’s order and agreement, then wait for their vehicle.

“Ford prioritizes that order so we can have the vehicle here for you in a timely manner,” Deesing said. “A lot of customers are seeing their dream car in 8 to 12 weeks.

Some dealers have lots with more open spaces than ever. It can be frustrating for drivers who need a vehicle. Some who considered buying new are now looking at certified pre-owned or used. Deesing knows the used car market is red hot. He’s seen sky-high prices at most auctions, but he can’t jump at those cars because he knows they may just sit on the lot.

“Trying to stock the lot with inventory but with the high prices, it still has to be a good value, a good deal for the consumer. We’re just not seeing it right now with the prices at the auction,” Deesing said.

The situation shows some signs of easing, but it could take another year. For people who are ready for a new car now, Deesing is ready to help.

“If you’re looking to trade your car, there is no better time than right now to trade in your vehicle,” he said.

If you have a lease and are getting ready to turn it in, here’s a tip: The price for buying the car is in the contract. Consider taking it, and then selling it. Chances are you will get more money.