WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was treated at the hospital after he said that someone threatened to shoot him and threw hot liquid in his face.

According to a police report, the 51-year-old man said he was seated in his wheelchair in a parking lot on the 900 block of W. Market Street when a person he knows approached him with a cup of boiling water and said, “You’re going to take this, or I’m going to shoot you.”

The suspect then threw the liquid in the victim’s face and ran away, the report said.

The victim went to a nearby gas station and had the employees call 911. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police noted that the man had minor burns on his face but could not determine if the burns were the result of a chemical or the temperature of the liquid.