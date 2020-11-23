Hot Dog Allie to open in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Hot Dog Allie will soon be opening a second location in the Valley. This time, it’s in Trumbull County.
A “coming soon” sign is hanging outside the old LoanMax building on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.
Hot Dog Allie first opened in Austintown in 2018.
The restaurant in Niles is expected to open in the next few months.
