Hot Dog Allie to open in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Hot Dog Allie will soon be opening a second location in the Valley. This time, it’s in Trumbull County.

A “coming soon” sign is hanging outside the old LoanMax building on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.

Hot Dog Allie first opened in Austintown in 2018.

The restaurant in Niles is expected to open in the next few months.

