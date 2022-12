GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard students worked to spread some holiday cheer to hospitalized children by serving up a tasty drink.

It was all a part of Mrs. Bowman’s second-grade class’s hot chocolate fundraiser.

The Prospect students topped the drinks with plenty of marshmallows while learning the important lesson of giving back.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to buy holiday-themed books for children at Akron Children’s Hospital.

So far, they’ve raised more than $400.