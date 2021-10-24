Hot breakfast in Newton Falls benefits local veterans

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A local veterans organization had a breakfast for charity Sunday morning.

AMVETS Post 112 in Newton Falls served the community fresh food right off the griddle.

The organization hosts these breakfasts six times a year and each one raises money for a different local group or veteran organization.

“This one is going to Wade Park. Wade Park is the VA hospital in Cleveland. It goes to the veterans outreach program and it helps homeless veterans,” said Post 112 Commander Art Keffer.

The post will have one more breakfast this year on Nov. 24 to raise money for the Newton Falls soccer league.