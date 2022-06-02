EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Hospital is seeking more than $6 million in damages, claiming an insurance company failed to pay the bills of patients.



According to the complaint, Prime Healthcare Foundation is seeking restitution from Aetna Health, Incorporated for a breach of contract.

Prime Healthcare says Aetna Health refused to pay East Liverpool City Hospital for medical services provided to Aetna members, without a valid reason.

Prime Healthcare wants all unpaid payments paid, including interest and penalties.

East Liverpool City Hospital is owned and operated by Prime Healthcare.