Hospital in Warren recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month creatively

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Regional Medical Center has come up with a fun way to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It asked members of the community to decorate a bra in their own style with their own theme.

“[Breast cancer is] the second-leading cause of death in women next to lung cancer,” said oncology nurse Luana Andamasaris. “There’ll probably be 270,000 new cases in the U.S. this year of invasive breast cancer and another 70,000 cases of noninvasive breast cancer.”

The creation had to emphasize Breast Cancer Awareness but organizers said any style and size was eligible.

However, it had to be “family-friendly.”

The bras will be on display at the hospital now through October 31.

The Trumbull Regional Medical Center is also hosting a Pink Ribbon 5K and 1-mile run/walk on Saturday.

Registration and check-in are at 8 a.m. It starts at 9:15 a.m. at the hospital’s oncology center at 1353 E. Market St. in Warren.

The entry fee beforehand is $15 and it’s $20 the day of. You can register online.