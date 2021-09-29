Hospital disturbance ends in charges for Warren man

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say caused a disturbance at a Warren hospital was issued a summons to appear in court, but police said he tore up the paperwork in front of officers.

According to a police report, officers were called about 7:30 a.m. to Trumbull Regional Medical Center on East Market Street on reports of a man, later identified as 48-year-old Brandon Thompson, of Warren, in the waiting room of the ER with “baseball-sized rocks” in his hands.

When security stopped him, Thompson yelled at security officers, took one of their radios and ran out of the building, the report stated.

Thompson was picked up by police on South Avenue. Officers say they found several large rocks in his pockets.

He was taken back to the hospital to be identified by the security officers and to retrieve some jewelry that belonged to Thomas and was locked in a hospital safe.

After getting his jewelry back, officers say Thompson began to threaten hospital staff. At that point, officers took him to jail but he complained of having a heart attack and refused to walk, according to the report. He was then taken to St. Joseph Hospital to be checked for his medical condition.

According to the police report, officers were “short-staffed” and could not sit with Thompson at the hospital so they wrote him a summons, which he tore up in front of them.

Thompson did not show up for his arraignment on Wednesday on charges of petty theft and menacing, according to court records. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.