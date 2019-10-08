Hospice of the Valley looking for caring volunteers to help with patients

The facility in North Lima cares for patients who are nearing the end of their lives

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – An agency that offers care and comfort to patients with terminal conditions is looking for some help.

Hospice of the Valley in North Lima will be holding a pair of training courses next month for those interested in volunteering.

The organization currently has about 175 men and women who donate their time.

Directors said they are always looking for others who can help.

“They help in so many ways,” said volunteer coordinator Elizabeth Gischow. “They can help just at our different offices, doing secretarial office-type work. And a big group of our volunteers actually help to visit our patients in the community, which is a big impact that we make.”

The mandatory training sessions will be held on back-to-back Saturdays — November 2 and 9.

For an application or to reserve a spot, call 330-549-5902.