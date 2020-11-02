Horse hurt in buggy crash in Wilmington Twp.

The accident happened Sunday night on SR 208 and Old Mercer Road

WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The drivers and passengers in a collision involving a horse-drawn buggy in Wilmington Township were not injured, but the horse was hurt.

The accident happened about 8:35 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 208 near Old Mercer Road.

According to police, the 18-year-old driver of the buggy was heading north on Old Mercer Road when he ran a stop sign and was hit by a car heading east on SR 208.

Police said the 21-year-old girl driving the car suffered minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance from the scene.

The driver of the buggy and his 16-year-old passenger were not injured.

The horse was hurt and hauled away to be check by a veterinarian.

