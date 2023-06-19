WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A horse has died after a crash involving a car and buggy in Lawrence County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened in the 600 block of Wilson Mill Road in Wilmington Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The report states that a 32-year-old man who was operating a horse and buggy was traveling out of a driveway when the buggy was hit by a Toyota Camry driven by a 22-year-old Butler woman. According to the report, the buggy failed to yield to the passing Camry.

The horse died as a result of the crash, but no other injuries were reported by police.

The crash remains under investigation, with charges pending against the driver of the buggy.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by the New Wilmington Police Department.