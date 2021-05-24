‘Horrified’: Senator calls for action after weekend gun violence locally and nationally

This comes after a weekend of four mass shootings in the U.S., including two in Ohio -- one of which was in Youngstown

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – After a weekend of four mass shootings in the U.S. — including two in Ohio, one of which was in Youngstown — Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas (D-Avondale) issued a statement in response:

I was horrified to learn about the four mass shootings over the weekend that killed seven people in our country, including four here in Ohio. Young people are dying and these tragedies will continue to happen until we decide to do something to stop guns from getting into the hands of the wrong people. The legislature must move to pass universal background checks, close the gun show loophole and raise the minimum age to purchase any firearm to 21 years old. Our children’s lives and the safety of our communities depend on it.”

A Youngstown shooting Sunday left three people dead and at least three more hurt.

There was a shooting Saturday at Bicentennial Park in Columbus that left one teen dead and seven others hurt.

Another shooting Saturday in North Charleston, South Carolina left one teen dead and 14 others hurt.

And a shooting in Bridgeton, New Jersey Sunday left two people dead and 12 others hurt.