GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A humane investigation is underway after more than seven dozen animals were taken out of a home in Greene Township over the weekend.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is now over capacity after the organization took custody of 92 animals Saturday in what it is calling one of the worst cases they’ve handled in 2023.

“We’re going to do everything we can, but’s pretty safe to say some of these animals will not survive,” said Lori Shandor, CEO of the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

In total, 23 dogs, including two litters of puppies, plus 69 birds such as guineafowl, turkeys, hens, roosters, and ducks were removed from a home on Dennison Ashtabula Road.

Humane agents checked on the animals the same day AWL got the tip. Shandor said humane agents acted quickly in the case base on information they received that the animals had limited to no access to water in the heat.

“We knew if we didn’t get out there right away, we could be facing more deceased animals,” Shandor said.

Shandor says humane agents found the animals living in deplorable conditions and also discovered animal remains.

“There were some deceased animals around that the other animals had been feeding on, so it was a pretty extreme situation,” she said.

The man living there signed over custody of the animals to AWL. Shandor says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.