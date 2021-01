With the help of FedEx, the school will provide seven days of breakfast, lunch and snacks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In order to help families receive food each week, the Horizon Science Academy of Youngstown will start its direct home delivery program on Monday.

They say the number for meal requests has nearly tripled.

With the help of FedEx, the school will provide seven days of breakfast, lunch and snacks. Before, they only provided five days.