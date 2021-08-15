Hoping to end violence in Youngstown, community walks, prays for peace

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local leaders in Youngstown held another “Stop the Violence” Pray Walk Sunday afternoon.

It started at 2 p.m. with more than 50 people walking for the same goal: praying for peace in the city.

They also made a stop at the gas station where a 17-year-old was recently shot.

Participants say they are just doing their part to try to better the area.

“I care for people. I care for our families and our community. This is a wonderful place to live and we need to bring that out,” said Lorenzo Johnson, who attended Sunday’s Prayer Walk.

So far, 84 people have been shot this year alone.

Last year, 98 people were shot.