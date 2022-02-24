(WKBN) – A national event called Hope Week starts March 7. Local groups are taking part, including one called Stand Grow Thrive.

On Thursday, Mahoning County commissioners officially recognized Hope Week with a proclamation.

The week will highlight organizations like Stand Grow Thrive that work with children and families in their communities.

One of the main focuses of Stand Grow Thrive is helping people impacted by trauma.

“We have a focus on the importance of resiliency because sometimes we can’t control the things somebody’s been through. We can’t control the things that happened in our world that are traumatic but we want to be encouraging in supporting and developing resiliency so people are better equipped to deal with those things,” said Stand Grow Thrive’s Karen Guerrieri-Marr.

Stand Grow Thrive’s Resiliency program was launched in 2019. It started as a partnership with Judge Theresa Dellick and the Mahoning County Juvenile Court.