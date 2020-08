You can fill out an online application for help

(WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley has a message for families with children who suffer from chronic and terminal illnesses — financial help is still available.

The foundation gives grants to area families and nonprofits, and is continuing to do so during the pandemic.

The money helps with trips to the hospital or appointments, or any other costs that come with treatment.

It’s now accepting applications. You can fill one out online.

