Hope Foundation accepting nominations for achievement award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, Huntington Bank & WKBN 27 First News “Caring for Our Community” are accepting nominations for the 2022 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement.

They are looking for an individual that is Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and Excellent.

This is the eighth annual lifetime achievement award. Nominations are due January 14.

The H.O.P.E Award winner and nominees from 2020 and 2022 will be recognized at the 11th annual A Decade of Hope | Wine for Hope on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The event, which will be held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield, will feature an awards presentation highlighting the efforts of this year’s recipient to improve the quality of life of children and their families in our community.

Past recipients include the late Henry Nemenz (local businessman & grocery store owner), Jack Gocala, Sr (retired Youngstown State University police chief), George Gabriel (Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities), Raymond Morrow (youth advocate), Kathy Cook (St. Joseph Warren Hospital-Mercy Health) and Mike Currington (Warren Police Officer).

All nomination forms are to be submitted online at the Hope Foundation’s website.