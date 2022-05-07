HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hoops for Hope is a charity event put on by Hubbard and Howland Schools and the Army.

Recruiters tipped off against students, faculty and staff to raise money for causes in Howland and Hubbard.

One is the Hubbard Youth Coalition’s Roosevelt Gym renovation.

“Mezzanine area that is caged off and we’re going to create batting cages and a turf area, weight room on the first floor, viewing area for parents on the second floor,” said Hubbard Youth Coalition president James Chaney.

The second recipient is Gina Vacha. She has taught at Howland Schools for 25 years and has stage four liver cancer.

“My world has been turned upside down with treatments and doctor’s visits,” Vacha said.

“Being 18 it’s hard because there’s so many life things that have to happen still, like getting married and making a mark in my career stuff that I want her to see,” said Vacha’s daughter Alexi Terlecky.

The third recipient is Ann Churman — who has stage four pancreatic cancer. She has worked as the Howland High administrative assistant for the better part of four decades.

“Her school family has just been wonderful and it’s really boosted her spirit given that hope and given her that fight every day,” said her daughter Cindy Churman.