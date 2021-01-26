Honda Civic and garbage truck collide in Neshannock, teen injured

The accident happened about 11:32 a.m. in the 1800 block of Pulaski Road

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A 19-year-old teen from New Castle was injured in a crash Tuesday when the Honda Civic he was driving collided with a garbage truck.

The accident happened about 11:32 a.m. in the 1800 block of Pulaski Road, near West Englewood Avenue.

According to police, the teen was trapped in the Honda and had to be rescued. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Waste Management truck was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

There were multiple video sources that could have recorded the crash, police said. Investigators are working to determine what happen and if anyone will be charged.