LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Salineville man who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and drug possession is having his trial delayed.

According to the The East Liverpool Review, the trial of Donald White will be pushed back to October 4 due to the unavailability of multiple witnesses for the prosecution.

He’s accused of killing 13-year-old Aiden Wollman last October on state Route 164 in Fairfield Township. White was charged with cocaine possession one day later.

A county official said that multiple eyewitnesses including a trooper, an investigator, and another eyewitness will be unavailable for July 12, the original trial date.

White is still in the Columbiana County Jail.