BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can go to Rippin’ for Rowan in Boardman Park on Sunday.

This is a homerun derby raising money for the Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park.

He’s the little boy who was killed in the Struthers shooting.

There will also be basket raffles and t-shirts to buy.

The event runs from 11 Sunday morning until 6 p.m.