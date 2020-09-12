Homeowner kicks in door to rescue dogs from burning house in Columbiana County

An alarm company called the homeowners to tell them their house may be on fire

Fire Truck generic

Credit: Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WEST POINT, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was destroyed by fire in Columbiana County Friday.

According to the Morning Journal, five departments were called to help put out the fire at a house on Applegate Road.

When the homeowner arrived, he kicked in the doors to rescue two dogs.

The house was destroyed.

It’s believed the fire started in an inside wall and spread to the rest of the home.

