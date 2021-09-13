Homeless outreach service expands, prepares for winter’s cold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Blue Coats celebrated the reopening of their office Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For the past four years, the non-profit group has been offering everything you can think of to keep the Valley’s homeless population warm during the winter months–coats, gloves, tents and sleeping bags.

Monday today wasn’t just a celebration of the expansion. The group has also reorganized to be more efficient so they can get more supplies to serve more people.

“People are in need and we are here to help them. We don’t ask a lot of questions. We just want to serve people and to take care of them. Make sure they don’t freeze to death. Our motto is, ‘In Amerian, nobody should freeze to death.'” said Patty Summers, CEO of Youngstown Blue Coats.

The Blue Coats is a volunteer organization and they are always looking for more help.