Homegoods donates $500K to Lordstown schools

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lordstown School District is getting some much-needed cash from their new business neighbors.

According to HomeGoods spokesperson Andrew Mastrangelo, the company is contributing $500,000 to the district for a couple of special projects.

The money will be used for a new storage and concession facility for Lordstown Veterans Memorial Stadium, as well as security upgrades for Lordstown High School and Lordstown Elementary School.

“We are thrilled to be joining the community and believe that locating our new distribution center in Lordstown will serve our network of HomeGoods and Homesense stores well,” Mastrangelo said. “We hope our contribution helps demonstrate our ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and is the start of a long and mutually beneficial relationship within the Village.”

Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong said he is “thrilled” to be getting the assistance.

“We are very appreciative of the opportunities this donation will provide our students, school families and community. Based on the commitment from TJX/Homegoods, our school board approved funds to construct safety vestibules at each building last summer and will move forward with additional security upgrades this summer,” he said.

Land preparation work has begun at the site of the distribution facility. A groundbreaking for building construction is expected in the coming weeks.