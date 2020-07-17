Home Savings’ transition to Premier Bank causes some headaches for customers

Premier Bank will cover any late fee caused by the inconvenience

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy week for bank customers who had accounts with Home Savings. Some of those customers had trouble with the switch over to Premier Bank.

The ATM is being changed downtown to reflect the new Premier Bank. The merger conversion started last weekend and the bank opened Monday with a new name.

Bank president Gary Small said it was a very busy transition for Home Savings customers.

The major change involved debit card activation. It required re-validating and reopening your online bank account, which links to your mobile account.

“In essence, 44,000 showed up on the same day to do the same thing,” Small said.

Joe Spall is a customer who had troubles. His gas purchases were being declined at Get Go.

“The code number they got back from the transaction was non-sufficient funds,” Spalla said.

Spalla weathered the storm, and even calls from a debt collector. He said the bank called to say it’s working on the problem and the initial shock of it all has subsided.

“It’s just an inconvenience at this point, but I can’t use my Get Go card for fuel,” Spalla said.

Small admits a couple of unexpected things happened, but he believes the situation improved from where it started. Still, it’s not leaving his attention.

“I’m sure there will be a few things that we have to reach out to the customer and say we wanted to turn left and it turned right, so we need your help fixing it,” said Small.

Premier Bank will cover any late fee caused by the inconvenience.

Small gave an update on the sign change in downtown Youngstown. Next week, a crane will be set up and help bring in the new Premier Bank signs and logos.

They were made in Austintown at McHenry Industries.