New name, same bank: Home Savings says customers shouldn’t notice many changes with merger

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday was the first legal day of the Home Savings merger. Although it means there’s a new bank operating in the Mahoning Valley, it’s really the same bank — new and improved.

Home Savings has completed its merger. It was designed to be a non-event for customers.

“It’s First [Federal Bank of Defiance] if you’re over in the west side of the market, it’s still Home Savings if you’re over here,” said Gary Small, bank president.

Customers can still use the same Home Savings checks, debit cards and credit cards.

Small said the combination creates a franchise with over $6 billion in assets — roughly double what Home Savings was by itself.

But the core is still a community bank philosophy.

“It’s a face-to-face interaction,” Small said. “We’ve always got local decisioning, local leadership.”

The Home Savings Foundation will continue to help support charitable organizations across the Valley, too.

A bigger bank will allow additional capabilities going forward. Home Savings has a great construction project group that will now help First Fed on the western side of the state.

“We could put a few more balls in the air than we could before because you have limited resources,” Small said.

Customers will still see the same people in their banks. No branches are closing.

But there is a new name coming. Customers will start getting information about that in spring.

“It’ll all be part of a coordinated dance so at the very time we want the customer to be aware of the new name, it’s time for the new name,” Small said.

The combined company is now trading under the First Defiance name, which is the holding company. Shareholders have noticed returns 8% to 12% ahead of peer banks since the deal was announced in September.

“So that would say the market understands the deal, they think it’s a high probability the outcomes we’re looking for will be achieved and they’re giving us credit for it ahead of time,” Small said.

The new stock was up 5% Monday.

Look for the new name to start going up this summer, including on the big tower downtown.