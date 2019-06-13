Home Savings Foundation gifts Ursuline High School $25,000 for new science equipment

The money will help pay for a new Anatomage Table

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Ursuline High School will have a new piece of equipment to use this fall.

Directors of the Home Savings Foundation presented school leaders with a check for $25,000 on Thursday.

The money will help pay for a new Anatomage Table, which can create digital images of the human body for students taking anatomy or biology.

The school’s principal says teachers are relying more and more on high tech equipment for their classes.

“In our classrooms now, you’ll see smartbooks and laptops, Chromebooks. We have a distance learning lab and this is just another tool for teachers to use to enhance the instruction,” said Principal Matt Sammartino.

Since 1991, the Home Savings Foundation has donated more than $96,000 to Ursuline, and close to $17 million to various organizations around the Valley.