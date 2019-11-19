Home Savings donates money to help make Christmas brighter in Youngstown

The money is going to help get the Christmas decorations put up in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Home Savings Bank made a donation to Youngstown CityScape Tuesday morning that will make Christmas in the Valley a little brighter.

The bank donated $12,000 to the organization that helps beautify the city.

Sharon Letson is the executive director of CityScape.

She says the money is going to help get the Christmas decorations put up in the city.

“It’s labor-intensive to have the lights put up on all the trees. There are over 60,000 lights all in Central Square and then down East and West Federal Street,” said Letson.

The lighting of the Christmas tree will be on December 6, after the annual parade.